* Eurofer accuses China of subsidising coated-steel production

* Subsidies hurt shrinking EU steel sector, lobby says

By Claire Davenport

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 European steel producers' lobby Eurofer said on Monday it has filed an anti-subsidy complaint against Chinese state support for exports of organic-coated steel (OCS) to Europe, adding to an existing anti-dumping investigation by European authorities.

The steel lobby said it had evidence of a wide range of government incentives for Chinese steel production, including preferential loans, tax schemes, interest rates and grants for OCS, which were hurting the EU's already shrinking sector.

"Clearly the miracle of the Chinese steel industry which now counts for almost 50 percent of global steel production is not the result of free market forces," Gordon Moffat, Eurofer's director general, said in a statement.

"The Chinese government at central, provincial and local level owns, directs and subsidises virtually every aspect of its steel industry and has financed huge excess capacities," the statement said.

Though OCS, which includes pre-painted and plastic-coated sheet metal and is used in construction, accounts for only a small percentage of all EU steel imports, Eurofer said illegal support for the sector had contributed to inflating China's global market share for steel production.

A European Commission official declined to confirm receipt of Eurofer's complaint. The EU executive is, however, already carrying out an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese OCS imports following a previous Eurofer objection. A final decision for both complaints is expected in January 2013.

In November, Eurofer said it had evidence that China was selling OCS at dumped prices, elevating China's share of the EU market to 17 percent in 2011 from 0.5 percent in 2004.

If the EU finds evidence of dumping or illegal subsidies, it could apply provisional tariffs on Chinese imports from September.

In May, the EU imposed anti-subsidy duties against China for the first time on imports of glossy paper, seen as the start of an EU move to challenge what it says are unfair Chinese state subsidies in various industry sectors.

China has denied giving illegal state subsidies to its industries. (Editing by Charlie Dunmore and Anthony Barker)