PARIS, June 12 The European Commission will
lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organisation against
Chinese duties on steel tubes used in power plants, the bloc's
industry commissioner Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.
Tajani's comments come after EU sources told Reuters on
Tuesday the bloc's executive body would seek to overturn duties
on exports to China of seamless stainless steel tubes made by
firms such as Spain's Tubacex S.A and Germany's
Salzgitter A.G.
The move will allow the EU to join a related complaint filed
by Japan against Chinese duties in December and is the latest
sign of escalating trade tensions between the two, who are at
odds in sectors ranging from solar panels to wine.
"We are in the process with (EU trade commissioner Karel) De
Gucht of filing a complaint, like Japan did, to the World Trade
Organisation," Tajani said.
"We are working on it. We are at the beginning of this. In
the next few days you'll have new news," Tajani said on the
sidelines of a news conference in Paris. Under WTO rules, the EU
had a limited time to join a complaint already filed by Japan.
The EU sources told Reuters the filing might come as soon as
Thursday or Friday.
The EU complaint considers the duties on the seamless
stainless steel tubes to be retaliatory rather than justified by
objective evidence.
"There are rules, they must be respected," Tajani told the
news conference, commenting on world trade rules in general.
The move follows China's decision last week to take aim at
exports of the European wines and an EU decision to impose
anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels as tensions rise
between two of the world's biggest trade partners.
Tajani was speaking a day after presenting recommendations
to revive Europe's steel industry, hurt by tumbling demand and
plant closures.
(Reporting By Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)