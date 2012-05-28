HONG KONG May 28 The European Union is set to
launch a major trade case against China's biggest telecom
equipment makers, arguing that they have benefited from illegal
government subsidies, the Financial Times said.
The EU told member states it had been gathering evidence for
an anti-dumping case against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
and ZTE Corp , saying that they had
obtained illegal government subsidies and sold products in the
EU below cost, the newspaper said, quoting unidentified EU
officials and executives.
Once the EU determined that China was acting illegally,
Huawei and ZTE, the world's No.2 and No.5 telecom equipment
makers, could be subject to punitive EU tariffs, the FT said.
ZTE declined comment, while Huawei had no immediate comment.
Huawei and ZTE compete globally in the telecom equipment
business with European vendors such as Ericsson,
Alcatel-Lucent and Siemens-Nokia.
Earlier in May, the EU's Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
said the EU was planning new trade defences to counter subsidies
and dumping by trading partners, such as China.
China is the European Union's second biggest trading partner
after the United States and the bloc is China's biggest trade
partner, with trade between the two forecast to hit a record
high of 500 billion euros ($397 billion) this year.
But the relationship is tense. De Gucht has in the past
complained that China subsidies "nearly everything", making it
hard to compete.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Richard Pullin)