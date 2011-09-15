BRUSSELS, Sept 15 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has not made any promises to grant China improved trading status in return for Beijing's support for the euro zone, a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"There was no link whatsoever made in the recent exchanges that President Barroso had with (Chinese) Premier Wen (Jiabao)," Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular news briefing, when asked about the possibility.

China has repeatedly pressed the European Union to give it market economy status and its official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Wednesday that the EU owed it to Beijing to recognise its help with Europe's debt crisis.

Wen said earlier on Wednesday that Beijing hoped the EU would recognise China as a market economy, which would give better protection against European anti-dumping penalties - a major irritant for the Chinese. [ID:nL3E7KE0J3]

