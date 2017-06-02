BRUSSELS, June 2 The European Union and China
are narrowing positions on the issue of steel overcapacity and
changed EU rules on trade defence, but have not reached full
agreement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said on Friday.
"I was mentioning once again the problem of the overcapacity
in steel production and we were discussing the implementation of
Article 15 of the WTO accession agreement on China - there too
both on steel and on Article 15 and the dispute that China
introduced at the level of the WTO," Juncker told a news
conference after he and European Council President Donald Tusk
met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
"We are able to narrow the positions but we are not yet
there," he continued.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Camille Bottin, writing by
Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)