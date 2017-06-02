BRUSSELS, June 2 The European Union and China are narrowing positions on the issue of steel overcapacity and changed EU rules on trade defence, but have not reached full agreement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

"I was mentioning once again the problem of the overcapacity in steel production and we were discussing the implementation of Article 15 of the WTO accession agreement on China - there too both on steel and on Article 15 and the dispute that China introduced at the level of the WTO," Juncker told a news conference after he and European Council President Donald Tusk met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"We are able to narrow the positions but we are not yet there," he continued. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Camille Bottin, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)