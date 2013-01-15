* Investigation on organic coated steel coming to an end
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Jan 15 The European Commission has
concluded China illegally subsidises steel producers and wants
EU members to back punitive tariffs, which could anger the
bloc's second largest trading partner, trade sources said.
The conclusion would address blame at China itself, rather
than Chinese companies. China has in the past accused the
European Union of protectionism and has filed its own complaints
against the bloc with the World Trade Organisation.
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, is ending its
investigation into alleged subsidies for and dumping of organic
coated steel, which is painted or plastic-covered steel
principally used in construction for walls and roofs.
In September, it imposed provisional duties of between 13.2
and 57.8 percent on the prices of imported products after it
found Chinese manufacturers were selling at below-market prices.
Now it says duties of up to 52 percent would be needed to
counter state subsidies given to Chinese producers, according to
trade sources who have seen the Commission's latest proposals,
on which EU member states will vote.
The finding would not increase the proposed tariffs beyond
the level of provisional duties already imposed because they are
already at the maximum level allowed.
The Commission will put its proposal to EU member states on
Jan. 30, with a vote due by mid-March. The states will determine
whether to impose definitive duties, which typically last for
five years.
EU steelmakers made 4.3 million tonnes of organic coated
steel in 2011. Producers with EU operations include
ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel
.
The Commission puts imports of the product from China at 563
million euros ($752.5 million) during its investigation period,
the year commmencing on Oct 1, 2010. Chinese exporters' share of
the EU market rose to 13.6 percent.
The Commission is investigating 37 dumping and subsidy
cases, 21 of them involving China. The European Union is China's
biggest trading partner while for the EU, China is second only
to the United States.
The investigations include a study of the alleged dumping of
21 billion euros of solar panels and components by Chinese
producers, the Commission's largest investigation to date.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Anthony Barker)