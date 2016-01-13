BRUSSELS Jan 13 Treating China as an economy driven by the market, not by the state, would have an impact of Europe's economic output, the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday following a discussion among commissioners in Brussels.

"A change in the status of the Chinese economy under the EU anti-dumping rules would also change the methodology of calculating anti-dumping duties which, in turn, would have an impact on the European economy," the Commission said.

The Commission said it would consult closely with other trade partners on its decision, such as the United States, as well as European industry. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)