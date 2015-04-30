BRUSSELS, April 30 The European Commission said
on Thursday it had opened an investigation into alleged dumping
by Chinese producers of a grade of steel used to reinforce
concrete principally in Britain and Ireland.
The Commission said it had received a complaint from
European steel association Eurofer in March on behalf of
producers of high fatigue performance (HFP) steel concrete
reinforcement bars.
It is the latest in a series of complaints by the EU steel
industry about a surge of cheap Chinese imports, which EU
producers says are made possible by state subsidies for Chinese
rivals.
Eurofer said that Chinese imports of the product had risen
from zero in 2012 to 250,000 tonnes last year, taking a quarter
of the market, with prices considerably lower than those of EU
producers.
The market for HFP rebar in Britain expanded significantly
during the period, but due to the massive rise in Chinese
imports, the volume of European produced HFP rebar fell
considerably, losing a third of their market share.
The Commission said Eurofer's evidence showed that the
volume and prices of the imported product had a negative impact
on the overall performance and financial situation of the EU
industry.
EU producers include Spain's Celsa Group, Italy's Gruppo
Riva SpA and ArcelorMittal.
HFP rebar is reinforcing bars with an ability to endure
repeated stress without breaking and is principally used in
Britain and Ireland.
The investigation is due to conclude in 15 months, although
the Commission can set provisional duties after an initial nine
months if it concludes there has been dumping - selling at
artificially low prices that may be below cost.
It has already done so in the case of stainless steel
cold-rolled flat products from China and Taiwan.
Duties imposed at the end of an investigation are typically
in place for five years.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Dominic Evans)