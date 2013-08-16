BRUSSELS Aug 16 The European Union said it asked the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday to rule in a dispute over Chinese anti-dumping duties on imports of high-performance stainless steel seamless tubes from the EU.

The EU lodged a complaint at the WTO over the duties in June and consultations were held in July but they did not resolve the dispute and the EU is now asking the WTO to set up a panel to rule on the case. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)