BRUSSELS Aug 14 The European Commission
authorised an increase in state aid to French bank Credit
Immobilier de France (CIF) to 19 billion euros ($25.15 billion)
and its extension until the end of November at the latest, it
said on Wednesday.
CIF, a lender to low-income borrowers, was bailed out by
French authorities after it ran into a funding crunch following
rating downgrades.
In February, EU competition regulators temporarily cleared
an 18-billion-euro state guarantee for CIF provided the French
authorities present a plan to overhaul or close down the
mortgage bank within six months.
The Commission said on Wednesday it had authorised an
increase in the state guarantee to 19 billion euros and extra
time to allow CIF to finalise plans for the bank in line with
state aid rules. The bank must notify the Commission of its
plans before November 28.
