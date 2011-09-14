* Draft rules set out procedure for common platform,
monitoring
* Rules will take some time to come into force
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 14 European Union
governments approved draft rules on Wednesday for setting up an
auction platform for selling carbon emission permits from the
second half of 2012, the bloc's executive said in a statement.
"The endorsements keep the European Commission and the
member states on track to start the auction of emission
allowances for phase three in the second half of 2012," the
executive said in a statement.
In the third phase of the EU's emissions trading
scheme(2013-2020), power companies and industrial firms will
have to buy most of their EU Allowance (EUA) needs at auction,
rather than being given them for free.
Auctions will be carried out over a single EU-wide platform
for 24 member states, while Britain, Germany and Poland will use
their own platforms as they opted out of the common system.
The draft rules approved on Wednesday set out the procedure
for appointing the common auction platform and for monitoring
the auctions carried out on all platforms.
The entry into force of the rules will take some further
time, the Commission said.
"The Commission aims to launch the calls for tender on its
own account and on behalf of the Member States around the turn
of the year," it said in the statement.
Several emissions exchanges are vying to win the tender for
holding auctions.
In July, EU countries agreed to auction 120 million Phase 3
permits in 2012 to help power companies hedge forward power
sales next year. No firm start date has been set
yet.
Early sales of Phase 3 permits could contribute to keeping
EU carbon prices low, as supply could swell by up to 650 million
units next year, compared to a rise of 110 million this year,
analysts said last month.
In 2012, member states could sell up to 250 million phase
two (2008-2012) permits from auctioning and new entrant
reserves, while another 400 million brought ahead from the
2013-2020 period could also hit the market, according to
projections by Deutsche Bank's Isabelle Curien.
Benchmark EUA prices were trading at around 11.90 euros on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Nina Chestney; Editing by Rex
Merrifield)