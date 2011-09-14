* Draft rules set out procedure for common platform, monitoring

* Rules will take some time to come into force

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 14 European Union governments approved draft rules on Wednesday for setting up an auction platform for selling carbon emission permits from the second half of 2012, the bloc's executive said in a statement.

"The endorsements keep the European Commission and the member states on track to start the auction of emission allowances for phase three in the second half of 2012," the executive said in a statement.

In the third phase of the EU's emissions trading scheme(2013-2020), power companies and industrial firms will have to buy most of their EU Allowance (EUA) needs at auction, rather than being given them for free.

Auctions will be carried out over a single EU-wide platform for 24 member states, while Britain, Germany and Poland will use their own platforms as they opted out of the common system.

The draft rules approved on Wednesday set out the procedure for appointing the common auction platform and for monitoring the auctions carried out on all platforms.

The entry into force of the rules will take some further time, the Commission said.

"The Commission aims to launch the calls for tender on its own account and on behalf of the Member States around the turn of the year," it said in the statement.

Several emissions exchanges are vying to win the tender for holding auctions.

In July, EU countries agreed to auction 120 million Phase 3 permits in 2012 to help power companies hedge forward power sales next year. No firm start date has been set yet.

Early sales of Phase 3 permits could contribute to keeping EU carbon prices low, as supply could swell by up to 650 million units next year, compared to a rise of 110 million this year, analysts said last month.

In 2012, member states could sell up to 250 million phase two (2008-2012) permits from auctioning and new entrant reserves, while another 400 million brought ahead from the 2013-2020 period could also hit the market, according to projections by Deutsche Bank's Isabelle Curien.

Benchmark EUA prices were trading at around 11.90 euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Nina Chestney; Editing by Rex Merrifield)