LONDON Dec 17 The European Union needs to
establish a roadmap to outline how it plans to increase climate
finance for the world's poorest countries to 22-29 billion euros
by 2020, according to a report on Tuesday by European auditors.
The report from the European Court of Auditors said without
financial support the effects of climate change could push
millions of people in developing countries back into poverty.
The EU and its 28 members are the largest source of finance
to help developing countries deal with climate issues. They
provided 7.3 billion euros ($10.04 billion) in climate finance
to developing countries from 2010-2012, according to the
European Commission.
But there are no clear plans on how the bloc will help to
meet a promise made in 2009 at climate talks in Copenhagen for
rich nations to provide up to $100 billion annually by 2020, the
report said.
"The Commission should propose a road map ... for the
scaling up of climate finance towards the Copenhagen Accord 2020
target," it said, adding the European Commission has estimated
the bloc's contribution should be 22-29 billion euros a year by
2020.
The EU has said 20 percent of the bloc's overall budget from
2014 to 2020 will go towards initiatives to help reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the worst effects of
climate change. But is unclear how much of this will be spent in
the EU and how much will go to poor countries.
The report also criticised the lack of collaboration between
EU member states, many of which have opted to set up their own
schemes to provide climate finance.
It highlighted one case in Bangladesh where both Britain and
Germany delivered two separate schemes to help supply water to
the Bainpara region within a year of each other.
"Inadequate coordination meant that the possibility to
combine support from various donors in one programme for a more
cost-effective approach was not considered," the report said.
The European Court of Auditors was set up in 1975 to improve
EU financial management and report on the use of public funds.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
