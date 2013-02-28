WASHINGTON Feb 28 The European Union's top
climate change official said on Thursday that if the Obama
administration rejects the controversial Keystone XL pipeline,
it would send a strong message that the United States is serious
on combating climate change.
"That would be an extremely strong signal for the Obama
administration," Connie Hedegaard, the EU Commissioner for
Climate Action, told reporters in a briefing in Washington on
Thursday.
Hedegaard has been visiting lawmakers, administration and
World Bank officials as well as other groups in Washington and
Boston this week. She is due to meet with Democratic lawmakers,
including Representative Henry Waxman of California and Senator
Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island - two of the most vocal
supporters of climate legislation in Congress - as well as U.S.
climate envoy Todd Stern and White House economic advisor
Michael Froman.
Hedegaard said rejecting the controversial pipeline, which
if completed will transport 830,000 barrels per day of heavy
crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to oil refineries in Texas,
would show that the United States would "avoid doing something"
that could contribute significantly to climate change.
She also said the EU will stick to its plan to label fuel
from Canada's tar sands deposits as "highly polluting,"
deterring EU refiners bound by strict environmental rules.
Canada's Natural Resources Minister said earlier on Thursday
that he is "cautiously optimistic" that TransCanada Corp's
proposed pipeline will be approved.
U.S. officials say they expect the government to make a
final decision on Keystone by the middle of the year.