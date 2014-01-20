Jan 20 The European Union will publish new
long-term goals on Wednesday for curbing climate change, marking
the start of a long process to fix them in EU law.
Apart from providing guidance for EU member states and their
industries, the targets are significant in the context of global
climate change talks, which Europe has sought to lead.
The targets, for the year 2030, will be debated by EU
leaders at summits in March and June. Firm legislative proposals
are not expected before 2015 following European Parliamentary
elections and a change of Commissioners this year. Even after
that, it would take roughly two years for them to become EU law.
2020 GOALS
The previous targets for 2020, agreed in principle in 2007
and signed into EU law in 2009, are a 20 percent cut in
greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels; a 20 percent share of
all energy to come from renewable sources; and a 20 percent
improvement in energy savings.
The Commission is on track to exceed or meet the first two
goals, which are binding, while falling short of the energy
efficiency goal, which is not.
2030
The Commission says it has learnt from the 2020 experience
and now a simpler approach is needed with one main, fully
binding goal for carbon reduction backed up by a strengthened
carbon market to engineer a shift towards lower carbon fuels.
There is expected to be a renewables target, but only
binding at EU-wide level, meaning it would not be broken down
into member state targets. Critics say this means it will not be
enforced.
There will be no efficiency target as the Commission says it
is too soon after months of debate in 2012 brought in an energy
efficiency directive to try to enforce the non-binding energy
savings goal. The Commission says it will publish a progress
review this year, which could lead to a post-2020 target.
CARBON REFORMS
While most of the 2030 package will take years to become
law, the section on the EU carbon market is already a
legislative proposal, so provided member states and parliament
agree, it could be enforced relatively quickly.
The carbon market has collapsed under an excess of permits
generated by recession, and is trading around 5 euros per tonne.
EU member states this month agreed in principle to
temporarily remove some permits from the EU Emissions Trading
Scheme, but even that decision took many months of debate.
For the future, the Commission proposes a mechanism to
adjust supply automatically if demand collapses. It could also
add permits in the event of a boom.
WHAT ELSE IS IN THE PACKAGE?
The 2030 energy and environment package is set to include
non-binding recommendations on development of shale gas and a
pricing report, analysing the impact of energy costs.
Broad conclusions of the pricing report are that the shift
towards renewable sources can reduce energy costs and that
industry in Europe has become much more efficient, helping in
part to offset its energy bills.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)