BRUSSELS Jan 18 Raising the European
Union's 2020 emission reduction target to 30 percent would be
considerably less costly than originally thought and could be
shared fairly among EU governments, according to a draft EU
document.
The EU currently has a binding target to reduce emissions 20
percent from 1990 levels by 2020. The EU has been debating
raising the cap to 30 percent but no formal proposal has been
made.
The financial crisis has virtually guaranteed that the bloc
will meet this target, said the document seen by Reuters on
Wednesday, and ensured that "the 30 percent reduction scenario
has also become considerably less costly".
The draft analysis by the European Commission could reignite
the debate over whether the EU should boost its climate
ambitions, after the economic downturn made emission cuts easier
to achieve, but also reduced the ability of governments and
companies to make the necessary investments.
