By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Jan 18 Raising the European
Union's 2020 emission reduction target to 30 percent would be
considerably less costly than originally thought and the effort
could be shared fairly among EU governments, according to a
draft EU document.
The analysis by the European Commission could reignite the
debate over whether the EU should boost its climate ambitions,
after the economic downturn made emission cuts easier to
achieve, but also reduced the ability of governments and
companies to make the necessary investments.
The EU currently has a binding target to reduce emissions 20
percent from 1990 levels by 2020. The EU has been debating
pushing the level to 30 percent but no formal proposal has been
made.
The financial crisis has virtually guaranteed that the bloc
will meet the 20 percent target, said the document seen by
Reuters on Wednesday, and ensured that "the 30 percent reduction
scenario has also become considerably less costly."
However, the additional cost of going to 30 percent,
previously estimated by the Commission at 33 billion euros ($42
billion), would hit the bloc's poorer member states in central
and Eastern Europe proportionally harder than richer EU
countries, the analysis showed. That creates a political
obstacle, with opposition strongest in newer EU states such as
Poland.
In response, the Commission analysis sets out ways in which
the costs of going to 30 percent could be spread more evenly
across the bloc.
One way would be to adjust the bloc's Emissions Trading
Scheme (ETS), under which member states are allocated carbon
allowances, which they can sell on to their industries.
The analysis suggests reducing the number of carbon
allowances rich countries can sell to their industries by 38
percent, equivalent to removing 341 million allowances from the
ETS in 2020, while leaving unchanged the number for poorer
countries.
"The analysis suggests that if only the higher income member
states were to set aside allowances earmarked for auctioning,
the lower income member states would see auctioning revenues
rise by as much as 80 percent in 2020," due to the expected rise
in carbon allowance prices, the Commission said.
Benchmark EU carbon prices CFI2Zc1 are currently trading at
near record lows of about 7 euros per tonne.
Moving to a reduction target of 30 percent would also
require an extra 6.5 percent cut in emissions from sectors not
included in the EU ETS, such as ground transport and buildings,
the analysis showed.
POLITICAL DEBATE
Emissions last year were already down 17 percent on 1990,
and expected increases in energy efficiency mean the EU is on
course to achieve a 25 percent reduction by 2020, the Commission
has said.
The bloc has offered to go to 30 percent if other countries
commit to deeper cuts as part of a global climate deal. But some
EU governments such as Britain and Denmark believe Europe should
raise its target unilaterally to create green jobs and boost
growth.
Green campaigners agree, adding that raising the EU target
would help revive Europe's struggling carbon allowance market.
"The carbon market is flat on its face and fuel prices are
hurting the economy," Greenpeace's EU climate campaigner Joris
den Blanken told Reuters. "Strengthening Europe's climate action
will help diffuse both these problems, benefit the climate and
unlock investment and jobs."
But support for increasing the target among EU governments
has been eroded by the bloc's ongoing debt crisis, while
industry groups vehemently oppose the idea.
Carbon market analysts said a unilateral move by the EU to
toughen the target could help flagging carbon prices, but they
questioned the political will by all member states.
"Yes a 30 percent target would help of course, but chances
this passes in the short term are very low, given the economic
context," said Emmanuel Fages, an analyst at Societe Generale.
In November, a senior Commission official said talk of the
EU unilaterally going to 30 percent was "politically not on the
cards at this point in time", but predicted that the debate
would resurface in 2012.
As current holders of the EU's rotating presidency, Denmark
has more influence over the EU's political agenda over the first
half of 2012. A Danish presidency spokesman said the country
would include the Commission's analysis in planned discussions
on the EU's climate policies.
A Commission spokesman declined to comment on the draft,
which is expected to be finalised later this month.
