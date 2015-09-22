* Some utilities have given up on CCS because of cost
* Poland, Britain have shown support
* Some environmental groups opposed, some support
By Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 23 Creating European hubs to
capture and store carbon dioxide would be the cheapest route to
low-carbon energy and the only way for some industries to cut
their emissions, industry and government officials say.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has failed so
far in Europe to draw enough investment.
To overcome that, the Zero Emissions Platform (ZEP), an
industry group that advises the European Commission, has
presented an action plan that includes CCS hubs, straddling
industries and even national borders, to allow economies of
scale.
"Without CCS, the cost of decarbonising the power sector
could be 2 to 4 trillion euros ($2.3-$4.5 trillion) higher and
some energy-intensive industries would not be able to
decarbonise at all," ZEP said in the plan published on
Wednesday.
"CCS lends itself to being developed across clusters of
emitters and using clusters of stores."
ZEP's modelling found CCS could reduce the cost of European
power by 20 to 50 percent by 2050 by allowing existing gas and
coal plants to function longer, while investing in renewable
alternatives is still costly and too intermittent to provide
reliable baseload.
ZEP brings together companies such as Shell, Total
, BP and Statoil.
But four utilities, including Germany's RWE and
Sweden's Vattenfall quit the platform, saying CCS was
too costly.
Among governments, Britain, which is pursuing shale gas and
has storage options in its mature North Sea oil and gas
territory, has backed CCS.
Poland, whose economy depends on coal, has also lent
support.
Its climate policy chief, Marcin Korolec, pushed at a
Brussels meeting on Friday for a commitment to long-term
"climate neutrality", rather than decarbonisation to be inserted
into the EU negotiating position for U.N. climate talks.
He told reporters this could include CCS and CCU -- carbon
capture and use -- for instance in the chemical industry.
Outside Europe, leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia's
state-owned Saudi Aramco has launched its first CCS project and
is using CO2, rather than precious desert supplies of water, to
enhance oil recovery.
Many environmental groups oppose CCS, which they say only
prolongs fossil fuel use and wastes energy, but Norwegian
environmental group Bellona supports it.
The European Commission has spent years trying to spur CCS
and said it was preparing a report for the end of the year.
Its previous efforts to fund CCS with revenue from the
Emissions Trading System (ETS) failed because candidate schemes
did not meet criteria, while steelmaker ArcelorMittal
withdrew its application for a French project.
As part of its latest EU carbon market reforms, the
Commission has proposed an innovation fund, which could cover
CCS and other low carbon technology.
