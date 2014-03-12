* Beginning of the end for HFCs in Europe - Hedegaard
* HFCs trap 23,000 times more heat than CO2
* Law in force by 2015 to cut EU HFCs by 79 pct by 2030
By Michael Szabo and Barbara Lewis
LONDON/BRUSSELS March 12 The European Parliament
on Wednesday backed a law to curb the use of "super" greenhouse
gases used in fridges and air conditioners, which have a global
warming potential thousands of times greater than carbon
dioxide.
Lawmakers meeting in Strasbourg, France voted 644 to 19 in
favour of a European Commission proposal to cut the use of
climate-harming hydrofluorocarbons, known as HFCs or 'F-gases',
by 79 percent below average 2009-2012 levels by 2030.
"Today marks the beginning of the end for fluorinated
gases in Europe," said EU Climate Action Commissioner Connie
Hedegaard. "Not only is this good for the climate, but also
for the European industries that will invest in more innovative,
cleaner alternatives."
Green MEP Bas Eickhout, one of the bill's champions, said
"the scaling down of these super greenhouse gases is a
significant measure" that reinforces EU leadership on the issue.
Also used in supermarket and industrial refrigeration, HFCs
leak from production plants as well as during the operation and
disposal of products and equipment that contain them.
They trap up to 23,000 times more heat than carbon dioxide
(CO2) and can remain in the atmosphere for thousands of years.
After international action more than two decades ago led to
the phasing out of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs),
HFCs were introduced as industry-supported substitutes.
But European F-gas emissions have risen 60 percent since
1990, leading the Commission to push for the widespread adoption
of natural, non-synthetic alternatives such as ammonia or CO2.
EU member states are expected to back the law in an April 14
vote, after which it will enter into force across the 28-nation
bloc from 2015.
AMBITIOUS
Green campaigners the Environmental Investigation Agency
(EIA) said the bill faced "stiff opposition and alarmist
lobbying from vested interests in the chemicals lobby".
Refrigerant gas manufacturer Daikin declined to
comment, while Thierry Vanlancker, president of DuPont's
chemicals and fluoroproducts arm, said the new rules "reflect
the strength of the EU's resolve to address climate change."
He added that DuPont has worked for several years to develop
alternative refrigerants that have 99.9 percent lower global
warming potential than the gases they were designed to replace.
The European Partnership for Energy and the Environment
(EPEE), which represents the EU's heating and cooling industry,
welcomed the news.
"This is one of the most ambitious pieces of legislation
that the EU has developed in recent years and I am convinced it
will help industry move towards alternative solutions in a safe
and efficient way," said EPEE director general Andrea Voigt.
Proponents of the bill had pushed for a more sweeping ban,
but backed an amended proposal that will see the use of F-gases
barred in the servicing and maintenance of old equipment, and
curbed in new sectors where viable alternatives are available.
"This decision should act as a catalyst for future
negotiations in pursuit of a global deal to address HFCs which,
if achieved, could avoid emissions of up to 100 billion tonnes
of CO2-equivalent by 2050," said the EIA's Clare Perry.
The United States and China last year agreed to cooperate in
drastically reducing the use of HFCs, a goal that was later
supported by G20 nations.
But international efforts were hampered after India blocked
discussions at annual U.N.-backed talks in Thailand in October.
India has insisted HFC cuts be addressed under the U.N.'s
climate change framework and its Kyoto Protocol, and the country
opposed proposals to put the issue under the authority of the
Montreal Protocol - a widely applauded treaty that from 1989
curbed CFC emissions.
India wants Kyoto's principles - which call for the rich
countries that are responsible for the majority of historical
greenhouse gas emissions to carry a heavier burden to cut those
gases - to apply to HFCs.
Other developing nations, on the other hand, want technical
and financial support from the Montreal Protocol's Multilateral
Fund to help them cut their F-gas emissions.