* Aim to finalise Paris position in September
* Reiterate that Bonn process too slow
* Call for 2016 deal on global aviation emissions
* Finance ministers to "scale up" climate cash in Oct
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 25 European Union ministers are
seeking an ambitious, durable and legally binding deal to curb
global warming, enforced through five-yearly reviews, a draft of
their position statement for U.N. climate talks shows.
EU environment ministers meet on Sept. 18 in Brussels to
iron out their joint position ahead of the U.N. talks in Paris
in December. Diplomats have already drawn up a draft text.
The Paris climate agreement must be "legally binding in
order to enshrine the strongest expression of political will and
provide predictability and durability", says the EU ministers'
draft seen by Reuters.
It calls for five-yearly reviews to ensure temperature rises
are capped at 2 degrees Celsius, the necessary limit according
to scientists to prevent the most devastating climate change.
The EU ministers will promise more money to help deal with
the impact of changing weather, although the detail of "scaling
up the mobilisation of climate finance" is left for EU finance
ministers meeting in October to decide.
Developing nations say that cash is essential for them to
sign a new deal.
Europe has pledged to curb its emissions by at least 40
percent by 2030 versus 1990 levels, which EU diplomats say is
likely to remain the deepest reduction on offer.
China, the world's biggest emitter, has not formally
submitted its plans to the United Nations. But its premier has
said the nation sets itself a target of peak carbon dioxide
emissions around 2030 or sooner if possible.
EU emissions, which account for about 10 percent of the
total, compared with China's roughly 25 percent, peaked in 1979.
On Monday at summit talks with the EU in Brussels, China is
expected to issue a joint call to tackle climate change as one
of "the greatest threats facing humanity".
Chinese support is considered crucial to avoiding a repeat
of the failed Copenhagen U.N. summit in 2009, the last attempt
to reach a global climate deal.
Increasingly, China acknowledges the need to grow
sustainably and is developing pilot emissions trading schemes
along the lines of the EU Emissions Trading System.
One of the Chinese projects includes aviation, giving EU
officials hope a global market-based solution to cutting
aircraft pollution will be agreed as part of the follow-up to
any Paris deal, although they acknowledge talks on the issue are
difficult.
The draft for the September meeting says the International
Maritime Organization and International Civil Aviation
Organization should in 2016 "regulate in an effective manner
emissions from international shipping and aviation".
