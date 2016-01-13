BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Union is seeking talks with Colombia at the World Trade Organisation over what Brussels says are discriminatory measures against Europe's spirit drinks, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"EU spirits face higher taxes than local brands through higher national consumption tax and higher local charges," the Commission said. "Colombia's regional authorities ... impose market-access restrictions for imported spirits."

Consultations are the first step in the WTO's formal dispute settlement mechanisms.

Colombia is the largest market in the Andean Community, which includes Peru and Ecuador, representing more than a third of EU spirit exports to the region and worth 41.2 million euros ($44.6 million) in 2014, industry body SpiritsEurope said in a statement welcoming the move. ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)