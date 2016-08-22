UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Aug 22 The European Union requested the establishment of a World Trade Organization panel to rule on a dispute with Colombia over what Brussels says are discriminatory measures against Europe's spirit drinks, the European Commission said on Monday.
The request will be discussed at a meeting of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body on Sept. 2, the Commission said. If Colombia does not agree to the establishment of a panel the EU may make a second request which cannot be blocked.
"EU spirits are subject to higher taxes and local charges than those applied to local brands," the Commission said in a statement. "This is in contravention of Colombia's non-discrimination obligations under WTO rules." (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources