BRUSSELS/LJUBLJANA Oct 8 Several EU lawmakers
from the Greens party said on Wednesday that Alenka Bratusek,
the former prime minister of Slovenia, had withdrawn from the
process of being nominated to the incoming EU executive, the
Commission.
Bratusek's party, the Alliance of Alenka Bratusek, said she
was still a candidate.
"Bratusek did not pull out of the race," party spokesman
Slavko Gegic told Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming
president of the Commission, said there would be an announcement
in the coming hour.
Commission nominees have been going through confirmation
hearings in parliament. Bratusek had run into severe resistance
from lawmakers, especially the Greens, as she sought the post of
vice president for energy union.
