BRUSSELS Oct 8 Allies of Alenka Bratusek, the
former Slovenian prime minister, denied she had withdrawn her
candidacy to be EU vice president for energy union in the
incoming European Commission.
A spokesman for the centrist ALDE group in the European
Parliament, to which Bratusek belongs, said assertions by
several Greens lawmakers that she had withdrawn were not true.
Her fate would be decided in votes at a meeting of parliamentary
committee members scheduled for 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), he added.
A spokesman for Bratusek's party in Ljubljana also denied
that she had withdrawn her bid to be part of incoming President
Jean-Claude Juncker's 27-strong team.
A spokeswoman for Juncker, asked about statements that
Bratusek had withdrawn, said there would be an announcement
shortly.
Greens, who were among many lawmakers unimpressed by
Bratusek at her confirmation hearing on Monday, said she had
pulled out.
Numerous parliamentary sources had said on Tuesday that that
move was on the cards as Juncker tries to overcome party
rivalries in parliament to get his new team approved.
