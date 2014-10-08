BRUSSELS Oct 8 The European Parliament endorsed
former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis on Wednesday in
the new role of vice president of the European Commission in
charge of the euro, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.
The support for the centre-right nominee completed a near
clean sweep for the incoming president of the EU executive,
Jean-Claude Juncker. He has seen all but one of his 27-strong
team broadly accepted by the legislature following the repair of
a left-right pact between the biggest parties in parliament.
Lawmakers said Dombrovskis, seen as an austerity hawk who
will keep an eye on French Socialist economics commissioner
Pierre Moscovici, was endorsed in his role by 54-37. He was
confirmed as a member of the Commission by 73-25.
Slovenia's Alenka Bratusek was rejected outright in an
earlier vote on Wednesday, meaning her government will have to
put up a replacement. The Hungarian nominee was also not
endorsed in his specific role overseeing education and culture
but was accepted as a member of the Commission.
Juncker will need to carry out some reshuffling of
responsibilities on his team but now stands a very strong chance
of seeing his Commission confirmed en bloc by parliament on Oct.
22 and taking office on schedule on Nov. 1.
