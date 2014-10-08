BRUSSELS Oct 8 The European Parliament endorsed former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis on Wednesday in the new role of vice president of the European Commission in charge of the euro, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.

The support for the centre-right nominee completed a near clean sweep for the incoming president of the EU executive, Jean-Claude Juncker. He has seen all but one of his 27-strong team broadly accepted by the legislature following the repair of a left-right pact between the biggest parties in parliament.

Lawmakers said Dombrovskis, seen as an austerity hawk who will keep an eye on French Socialist economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici, was endorsed in his role by 54-37. He was confirmed as a member of the Commission by 73-25.

Slovenia's Alenka Bratusek was rejected outright in an earlier vote on Wednesday, meaning her government will have to put up a replacement. The Hungarian nominee was also not endorsed in his specific role overseeing education and culture but was accepted as a member of the Commission.

Juncker will need to carry out some reshuffling of responsibilities on his team but now stands a very strong chance of seeing his Commission confirmed en bloc by parliament on Oct. 22 and taking office on schedule on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Julia Fioretti)