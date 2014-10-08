BRUSSELS Oct 8 The European Parliament accepted
the controversial nomination of Spain's Miguel Arias Canete to
run the EU's energy and climate affairs in a committee vote on
Wednesday but blocked Slovenia's Alenka Bratusek from joining
the new executive.
Members of the environment and industry committees said a
left-right alliance had supported Arias Canete, a conservative,
but rejected Bratusek, the centrist nominee for vice president
for energy union. Her failure is likely to oblige incoming
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to choose
another candidate from Slovenia and reshuffle his line-up.
