BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Germany and Belgium will win two of the most powerful posts in the next European Commission, taking on trade and antitrust regulation respectively, according to a draft version of the line-up for the new EU executive seen by Reuters. Britain will be in charge of energy policy at a time of tension with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, according to the list circulating among EU officials. France will head the economic and monetary affairs portfolio, the list showed. European Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker will release on Wednesday at 1000 GMT the list of commissioners and their jobs for the next five years. The European Parliament must approve the team, which will help shape policy for 500 million Europeans in the 28-country bloc. EU leaders have already named Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini as the bloc's foreign policy chief. The draft of the new line-up is incomplete and does not mention nominees for some of the top positions - all former prime ministers - that have been put forward by EU governments. The list could also change before Juncker makes his announcement on Wednesday. However, given that EU governments have already formalised their nominees, those not mentioned on the list are expected to take on the most senior posts as "vice presidents". They include Finland's Jyrki Katainen and Estonia's Andrus Ansip. Following is the draft list of posts and commissioners: * Regional policy - Romania, Corina Cretu * Foreign policy - Italy, Federica Mogherini * Justice - Sweden, Cecilia Malmstrom * Transport - Czech Republic, Vera Jourova * Environment - Denmark, Margarethe Vestager * Energy and climate change - Britain, Jonathan Hill * Customs - Hungary, Tibor Navracsics * Internet and culture - Cyprus, Chrystos Stylianides * Migration, rights and internal affairs - Greece, Dimitris Avermaopoulos * Agriculture - Ireland, Phil Hogan * Trade - Germany, Guenther Oettinger * Internal market - Poland, Elzbieta Biekowska * Research and innovation - Spain, Miguel Arias Canete * Taxation and fight against fraud - Bulgaria, Kristalina Georgieva * Employment and social affairs - Portugal, Carlos Moedas * Competition - Belgium, Marianne Thyssen * Fisheries - Croatia, Neven Mimica * Economic and monetary affairs - France, Pierre Moscovici * Development - Slovakia, Maros Sefcovic * Neighbourhood policy - Austria, Johannes Hahn * Youth and multilingualism - Malta, Karmenu Vella * Health and food safety - Lithuania, Vyentis Andriukaitis (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)