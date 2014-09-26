* Environment campaigners concerned green agenda demoted

* Raise concerns about European Commission structure

* Some politicians say share divestment resolves conflict

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Anger among left-wing EU lawmakers at the choice of a Spanish conservative to run the bloc's climate change policies could disrupt the process of installing a new executive for the European Union in the next month.

Miguel Arias Canete is among several of incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's 27-strong team who may face a rough ride in parliamentary confirmation hearings next week in Brussels. A veto on any of them could hold up the installation of the whole executive, due on Nov. 1.

But Canete's ties to oil firms, and environmental activists' concerns about the merging of the energy and climate portfolios under his control, may pose the most serious threat to Juncker's hopes for the clean sweep of confirmations he needs in order to take office. Five years ago, the rejection of three nominees delayed formation of the current Commission for three months.

Britain's Jonathan Hill will be grilled on his suitability to oversee banking union and financial services when London is outside the euro zone and hostile toward EU involvement in its financial sector. France's Pierre Moscovici will argue he can enforce budget rules in the euro area despite a record of fiscal laxity in Paris.

Tibor Navracsics from Hungary, whose brief covers education, culture and citizenship, faces a rough time convincing lawmakers concerned about his party's record on democracy. Ireland's Phil Hogan is embroiled in a political row at home. Alenka Bratusek lacks support from her Slovenian government, since as caretaker prime minister she nominated herself after losing an election.

But members of the European Parliament said Canete, a former agriculture minister, may face the biggest risk of rejection because some see his relations with the oil industry as a breach of rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest: "Parliament will be very critical," German Social Democrat lawmaker Jo Leinen said. "He seems to be the wrong man for the wrong job."

COMPLEX TACTICS

Canete's centre-right European People's Party is the largest bloc in the European Parliament, helping his case in a tactical struggle for influence on the Commission that has national, party political, gender and various other dimensions. But the EPP, to which Juncker belongs, has under a third of the seats.

A new parliament featuring an influx of anti-EU lawmakers elected in May is keen to flex its muscles over the nominees of member states, even if Juncker has stressed that he himself was appointed as a result of parliamentary support - unlike his predecessors, who were exclusively chosen by government leaders.

Spanish sources said Canete was nervous about his three-hour parliamentary grilling next Wednesday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Canete himself declined to comment.

Many lawmakers on the right are willing to support him after he said earlier this month he would sell shares he held in oil companies Petrolifera Ducar and Petrologis Canarias.

Luis de Grandes, a Spanish member of EPP, said Canete's wife and children had also divested shares. The claims of conflict of interest were being used by opponents as "an excuse," he said.

"He is by no means a one-sided representative of fossil fuels or nuclear energy, but also supports renewable energy and energy efficiency. There is in my view no conflict of interests," Peter Liese, a German member of the European Parliament's EPP, said.

EU officials close to Juncker also stressed that Canete's immediate divestment of oil company shares after his nomination to the job should quash any suggestion of conflict of interest.

But left-leaning politicians, who refer to a web of family involvement in oil, say his nomination is still wrong.

The Commissioners' code of conduct says: "A Commissioner shall not deal with matters within his/her portfolio in which, she/he has any personal interest, in particular a family or financial interest which could impair her/his independence."

THE OFFICE, NOT JUST THE MAN

Green politicians and environmental groups are also concerned about the nature of the role he has been offered.

Juncker has decided he should hold sway over energy and climate, two portfolio areas previously kept separate, stirring concern among environmental campaigners that business interests and energy will sweep aside climate policy.

EU officials close to Juncker says the two departments will still exist separately under Canete and that the combination can avoid "turf wars" seen in the past, better coordinate development of renewable energy sources and help the bloc meet its obligations under U.N. efforts to curb climate change.

Juncker's team will not discuss any "Plan B" if any of the parliamentary committees withholds approval for a candidate.

Even if Wednesday's hearing concludes Canete's nomination should be blocked, parliament could manage to fit in a hearing of an alternative candidate before the end of October in theory, avoiding delaying confirmation of the new Commission. But if there are further vetoes that could be a bigger problem.

The outgoing Commission includes Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, a Dane whose task is to enforce EU climate goals, leaving the energy portfolio, which has risen in importance since the conflict between Europe's biggest gas supplier Russia and Ukraine, for Commissioner Guenther Oettinger of Germany.

In addition, the outgoing Commission has an environment commissioner and a fisheries commissioner. Juncker proposes a single commissioner to handle environment and fisheries - Karmenu Vella of Malta, the smallest EU member state.

The Greens group in the European Parliament has written to Juncker objecting to Canete and also to the proposed new structure of the Commission, which apart from the new portfolio groupings, creates a hierarchy of vice presidents, with the effective power to quash decisions taken at commissioner level.

"The fact that no vice president has explicit responsibility for sustainability indicates that environment and climate policy is clearly put on hold," Luxembourg Green Claude Turmes wrote in a blog. "The structure he has proposed for the new Commission appears to be based on promoting an outdated approach of economic growth at the cost of the environment," he said. (Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Alastair Macdonald in Brussels and Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Toby Chopra)