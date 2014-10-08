BRUSSELS Oct 8 Members of the European Parliament are set to decide the fate of key members of the proposed new European Union executive on Wednesday evening, in votes that could oblige incoming chief Jean-Claude Juncker to reshuffle his team.

In a series of votes in various committees, Juncker's allies in parliament will try to engineer a broad truce between the mainstream left, right and centrist parties and end mutual threats of vetoes on nominees that could disrupt plans to have a new European Commission in office by Nov. 1.

Many lawmakers expect parliament to block at least one of Juncker's 27-strong team - former Slovenian prime minister Alenka Bratusek, whose centrist allies were obliged to deny assertions from lawmakers that she had already withdrawn.

Bratusek failed to impress many with her grasp of her proposed brief covering energy union as one of Juncker's vice presidents. She is also in a weak position in the party bargaining because the new centre-left government in Ljubljana opposes her and would welcome a chance to replace her with a nominee of its own.

Also being voted on in a meeting due to start at 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) is the Spanish conservative nominee for energy and climate change commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete, who faces strong opposition from Greens and others.

Greens lawmakers, however, believe a left-right alliance may well see Arias Canete through, along with the financial services nominee, the British Conservative Jonathan Hill, as part of a package in which the centre-right will accept French Socialist Pierre Moscovici as economic affairs commissioner.

Hill and Moscovici's candidacies are due to be voted on in a meeting starting at 8 p.m. Also facing judgment are two centre-right vice presidential nominees, Jyrki Katainen of Finland and Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia, who will share oversight of Moscovici, among other commissioners.

A spokeswoman for Juncker said he was in "constant contact" with parliamentary leaders as he tries to get his proposed team through the confirmation process with as few changes as possible. Parliament, which saw a big influx of anti-EU members after an election in May, is keen to show its power.

The legislature can only accept or reject the Commission as a whole, in a vote scheduled for Oct. 22. But by showing their disapproval of individual nominees, parliamentary committees can pressure Juncker to change his line-up or their portfolios. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Larry King)