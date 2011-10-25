BRUSSELS Oct 25 Pressure being brought to bear on Italy to get its finances in order is not about taking sovereignty away or humiliating the country, but about trying to strengthen a member state's economy, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

At a summit on Sunday, euro zone leaders upbraided Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, telling him Italy, which has debts of around 1.8 trillion euros, or 120 percent of GDP, needed to work much more rapidly on structural and pensions reforms, if it was to have a sustainable economic future.

"This is not about challenging sovereignty, it's not about lecturing, it's not about humiliating," said Commisison spokesman Amadeu Altafaj.

"But at the same time we have 27 democratically elected sovereigns that have agreed on reinforcing surveillance and having a higher degree of coordination of their economic policies. It makes sense, it's one of the main lessons of this crisis, so one (country) doesn't affect another."

Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, another spokeswoman for the Commission, added: "I'm unable to say what measures will be taken to accelerate growth or structural reforms (in Italy). We are waiting to see what Italy is going to bring to the table. I'm not aware of the scope of Italy's commitments but I expect to receive them shortly and perhaps by tomorrow." (Writing by Luke Baker)