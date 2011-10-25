* European Commission pushes need for Italy reforms

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Pressure on Italy to get its finances in order is not about limiting sovereignty or humiliating the country but about trying to strengthen a member state's economic outlook, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

At a summit on Sunday, euro zone leaders privately upbraided Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, telling him Italy needed to work much more rapidly on pension and other reforms if it was to have a sustainable economic future.

Italy has has debts of around 1.8 trillion euros, or 120 percent of GDP, and is in the frontline of the euro zone debt crisis, with concerns that it may fall victim to the same market pressures that have forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek financial aid from the European Union and IMF.

"This is not about challenging sovereignty, it's not about lecturing, it's not about humiliating," Amadeu Altafaj, the Commission's spokesman on economic and monetary affairs, told a daily news briefing.

"But at the same time we have 27 democratically elected sovereigns that have agreed on reinforcing surveillance and having a higher degree of coordination of their economic policies. It makes sense, it's one of the main lessons of this crisis, so one (country) doesn't affect another."

The European Commission's spokeswoman, Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, said Italy was expected to outline its pension reforms and other structural economic adjustments in the coming days, at which point it would be easier to comment on its progress.

"Once we have received commitments from Italy, we will be able to reply in greater detail," she said in response to a question about Italy's efforts on reforms.

"For the moment, I do not have those elements, which would allow me to give greater detail. I'm unable to speak of what measures will be taken to accelerate growth and structural reforms. We are waiting to see what Italy brings to the table."

Italy is expected to deliver a first set of plans soon, possibly as early as Wednesday, when EU leaders will meet for a high-stakes summit to try to draw a line under nearly two years of debt crisis and bond market turmoil.

After a summit in Brussels on Sunday, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy both pushed Berlusconi firmly to take strong steps, the Italian prime minister indicated he planned to take early steps to overhaul the country's pensions system.

But on Monday he said it was not was up for members of the euro zone to give other members lessons in what to do.

"Nobody in the Union can appoint themselves administrators and speak in the name of elected governments and the peoples of Europe," he said. "No one is in a position to be giving lessons to their partners."

(Reporting by Christopher Le Coq, writing by Luke Baker)