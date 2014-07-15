* Juncker wins broad majority of centre-right and
centre-left
* Pledges 300-billion-euro investment plan to revive economy
* Programme mirrors "grand coalition" in government in
Germany
(Adds call for women commissioners, Juncker on UK)
By Tom Körkemeier
STRASBOURG, France, July 15 Jean-Claude Juncker
won a wide endorsement from the European Parliament on Tuesday
to be the next head of the executive European Commission after
setting out a "grand coalition" investment programme to help
revive Europe's economy.
Belying his reputation as a grey back-room fixer, Juncker
spoke with passion of his ambition to "reindustrialise" Europe
and put the European Union's 25 million unemployed, many of them
young, back into work.
He promised a 300-billion-euro ($409-billion) public-private
investment programme over the next three years, combining
existing and perhaps augmented resources from the EU budget and
the European Investment Bank with private sector funds, to build
energy, transport and broadband networks and industry clusters.
"We need a reindustrialisation of Europe," the 59-year-old
former Luxembourg prime minister said. He won support from the
Socialists and Liberals as well as his own centre-right bloc,
the largest in the EU legislature.
The position he assumes is the most powerful in the EU. The
Commission proposes and enforces laws for 500 million Europeans,
from Ireland in the west to Lithuania in the east.
Juncker acknowledged many Europeans had lost confidence in
the EU and said only economic results and full employment, not
endless debate over EU institutions, would restore their trust.
Eurosceptic parties topped May's European Parliament
elections in France and Britain and won more than a quarter of
the seats in the Strasbourg-based assembly.
In a secret ballot, the EU assembly approved Juncker by 422
votes to 250, with 47 abstentions and 10 spoiled ballots.
The score, bigger than his centre-right predecessor Jose
Manuel Barroso of Portugal achieved, fell short of the combined
479 votes of the centre-right, centre-left and liberal groups.
He will take office on Nov. 1 barring any delay in the
formation of the full 28-member Commission, whose members will
undergo confirmation hearings in September before an overall
vote of confidence in October.
In a speech delivered in French, German and English, Juncker
sought to reassure Germany and other north European fiscal hawks
that the 28-nation bloc's strict rules on budget deficits and
debt reduction would be maintained.
However, his emphasis on public investment, reaffirmation of
a target of raising industry to 20 percent of EU economic output
and call for a minimum wage in each EU country, were designed to
appeal to the left.
To British sceptics demanding a return of powers from
Brussels to national capitals, he declared that Europe could not
be built against nation states and should focus on the big
common challenges and not intervene in "small problems".
Juncker later told a news conference he was willing to
negotiate with Britain on a list it intended to put forward of
EU powers to be returned to national capitals.
"I will negotiate with (Prime Minister) David Cameron and
with others and we will make a fair deal with Britain," he said.
He was heckled by Eurosceptics but applauded by most
lawmakers when he said the euro had protected Europeans in the
world economy, and quoted former French President Francois
Mitterrand as saying that nationalism only led to war.
"WE'LL FIGHT YOU"
EU leaders will hold a summit on Wednesday to nominate a
successor to European foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who
will also serve as first vice-president of the Commission.
Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini is front-runner
and an Italian minister said Rome would seek to force a vote to
appoint her if Poland and Baltic states, which see her as soft
on Russia over Ukraine, raised objections.
The leaders may postpone the choice of a successor to
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs their
summits, until after the summer break, the diplomats said.
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt is widely seen
as the leading candidate but France may object since her country
is not in the euro zone, and the role also involves chairing
summits of the currency area.
Juncker said he was pressing EU leaders to offer more women
candidates to give the Commission a better gender balance. Nine
women sat in the outgoing 28-member executive. European
Parliament President Martin Schulz said lawmakers would reject
the full Commission if it only contained the three or four women
proposed so far.
The increased Eurosceptic contingent made its presence felt
in the debate on Juncker's appointment but eschewed the protest
gestures that marked this month's inaugural session.
Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party, said:
"What is clear is you are going to carry on with the process of
the centralisation of powers. We are being asked to vote for the
ultimate Brussels insider, somebody who has always operated with
dark, backroom deals and stitch-ups."
France's Marine Le Pen, speaking from the back benches after
her anti-immigration National Front failed to find enough allies
to form a parliamentary group, said Juncker stood for a
self-perpetuating elite carving up top jobs among themselves.
"You weren't elected by the people," she said. "We'll fight
you and your institutions. Patriots are now in the majority."
Juncker said he did not want Le Pen's vote because she stood
for "exclusion and rejection".
Juncker said euro zone countries should get financial
incentives if they make ambitious structural economic reforms,
funded by the creation of a separate budget for the 18 countries
in the currency area.
He also promised greater transparency in talks between the
United States and the European Union to establish a trade and
investment pact, which face strong public opposition in some EU
countries. He said he would defend European health, labour and
environmental standards in the negotiations.
He also vowed to protect public services in Europe from what
he called "the whims of the age" - an apparent reference to
privatisation and restrictions on state aid.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Julia Fioretti, Adrian Croft, John
O'Donnell and Martin Santa; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)