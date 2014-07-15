STRASBOURG, France, July 15 Euro zone countries
should get financial incentives if they make ambitious economic
reforms, the designated candidate to become the president of the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
Speaking to lawmakers in the European Parliament who will
later vote on his candidacy, Jean-Claude Juncker also advocated
the creation of a budget for the 18 countries in the euro zone.
"If the member states of the economic and monetary union
make a particularly great effort, then we have to reflect on
financial incentives which could then accompany that process of
great effort," Juncker said.
"In that context, we would have to reflect on the setting in
place of our own budgetary capacity for the euro zone."
Juncker also advocated more transparency in talks between
the United States and the European Union to establish a trade
pact. "If we don't publish the related documents ... this treaty
will fail," he said. "It will fail in the eyes of public
opinion."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)