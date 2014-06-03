BERLIN, June 3 A Reuters report that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked France whether it would be willing to put forward IMF chief Christine Lagarde as president of the European Commission is untrue, a German government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The report is wrong. What the chancellor said publicly yesterday still stands," Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel had said on Monday that she was pressing fellow EU leaders to back Jean-Claude Juncker for the post at the Commission, but she also said it could be pushed through without the backing of all. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)