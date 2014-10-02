BRUSSELS Oct 2 Pierre Moscovici, the former
French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner,
told his confirmation hearing on Thursday he would review the
French budget when he takes office to see if Paris was taking
effective action to cut its deficit.
"We will have to see if effective action has been taken by
France," he told lawmakers. "If not, I will have to work on
that."
He stressed that France would be treated by the European
Commission on an equal basis with other euro zone countries and
that, for now, current French plans to exceed the EU budget
limits were a matter for the outgoing executive.
"It would not be acceptable to give privileges to any one
country, if others have made efforts," he said. "I will not be
indulgent in any way that would ruin the credibility of the
Stability Pact."
