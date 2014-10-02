BRUSSELS Oct 2 The euro was too high but ECB action has brought the single currency to a balanced level, Pierre Moscovici, the EU economy commissioner-designate, said on Thursday.

"What is true, economically, was that the level of the euro until a few weeks, a few months ago, was without doubt, too high," Moscovici told EU lawmakers. "Action taken by the European Central Bank have brought it down to a level which to me seems balanced."

