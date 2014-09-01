PARIS, Sept 1 Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici has a "good chance" of being named to the European Commission's top economic and monetary role, according to a French diplomatic source.

Proposed in July as France's representative in the next commission which takes office in November, Moscovici is a keen admirer of Keynesian economics who has said he wants the job and who believes it is crucial for Europe to refocus on growth and jobs via higher investments.

However, Germany has voiced reservations about France's interest in the powerful economic and monetary affairs role.

Moscovici was President Francois Hollande's campaign manager in the 2012 presidential election before becoming finance minister. He was replaced in an April government reshuffle.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Nick Vinocur)