* Moscovici is a former French finance minister

* Wants to quell suspicions he may be lenient on France

* Faces confirmation hearing in EU parliament on Thursday

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Commission will not let EU budget discipline rules be flouted, incoming economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday, days after his former colleagues in the French government said Paris would again miss EU targets.

Last year, European Union finance ministers gave Paris an extra two years to bring its budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of national output after France missed a 2013 deadline in what is called the 'excessive deficit procedure'.

But earlier this month the French government said it would not meet the new 2015 deadline either and instead would reduce its budget shortfall below 3 percent only in 2017.

Moscovici, who was finance minister for two years until April, is due to take office in Brussels on Nov. 1, subject to a confirmation hearing on Thursday in the European Parliament.

He will be responsible for upholding EU budget discipline rules but his nationality has made some EU lawmakers, notably Germans concerned about fiscal laxity in the euro zone, wary that he might be inclined to show undue leniency towards France.

In written answers to European Parliament questions, published on Monday, Moscovici sought to dispel such worries.

"Acting as an agent in the interest of the European economy as a whole, the Commission cannot accept that a member state in the excessive deficit procedure does not fulfil its duty vis-à-vis the other member states," Moscovici said.

"Should a member state fail to take the necessary 'effective action' to comply with the recommendations set by the (European)Council ... the Commission would propose to the Council to apply the rules."

The Council groups the EU's 28 national governments.

Taking effective action usually means that a government reduces its budget gap in structural terms, which means excluding the effects of the business cycle and one-off items by the amount requested by EU ministers.

The European Union asked France in June 2013 to reduce its budget gap in structural terms by 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013 and by 0.8 percent in both 2014 and 2015. But in March 2014 the EU Commission said France had cut its shortfall only by 1.1 percent in 2013 and would have achieved only 0.6 percent in 2014.

France's 2015 budget, due to be presented on Wednesday, will be important because it may still step up the structural deficit reduction next year and in this way raise the overall average closer to the targets set by the EU.

But Les Echos daily reported on Monday that France was planning only a 0.25 percent of GDP reduction in the structural deficit next year - well short of the 0.8 percent target.

If EU finance ministers decide that France has not taken the effective action they requested, they can step up the procedure against Paris by giving it notice.

If Paris were to ignore even that, it could be fined. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Gareth Jones)