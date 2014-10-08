(Updates voting figures from other sources)
BRUSSELS Oct 8 Former French finance minister
Pierre Moscovici was endorsed on Wednesday by the European
Parliament to serve in the key post of economic affairs
commissioners, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.
Members of the committee tweeted that Moscovici, a
Socialist, had won a vote on his competence for that specific
role by 32-15. Earlier, members had given slightly different
figures. Moscovici was backed 44-12 on the general proposition
that he be a member of the European Commission led by the
executive's incoming president, Jean-Claude Juncker.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)