BRUSSELS Oct 2 Pierre Moscovici, the former French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner, told his confirmation hearing on Thursday that he would "act as a European" and apply EU budget rules to France as he would to any other state.

"Any country, large or small, if it does not take effective action as required, I will follow the necessary procedures," he said in answer to a question about whether he would be ready to penalise his French Socialist allies for breaking deficit limits set for countries in the euro zone.

"Only the rules will be my compass," he said, defending his own record on the deficit when he was finance minister until earlier this year. The deficit rules should be applied equally to all, Moscovici said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)