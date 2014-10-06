BRUSSELS Oct 6 Hungary's disputed nominee for
the European Commission sought to distance himself further from
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Monday in written
answers to win confirmation by the European Parliament.
Tibor Navracsics, who was justice minister and later foreign
minister in Orban's right-wing nationalist administration until
his nomination for the EU executive in July, criticised laws on
the media and education adopted while he was in office.
It was the second round of written answers he has submitted
to secure confirmation by the European Parliament. Budapest has
repeatedly clashed with the EU over its treatment of minorities
and laws Brussels says restricted the media and free speech.
"Media freedom and media pluralism are of key importance for
a democratic society. I regret that sometimes in the past, not
enough importance has been given to this important aspect by the
Hungarian government, to which I no longer belong," he told EU
lawmakers.
Left-wing, liberal and Green lawmakers have expressed deep
misgivings about appointing a leading political ally of Orban as
commissioner for education, culture, youth and citizenship given
what they see as his government's illiberal record.
Navracsics repeated his pledge to respect the European
Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights and ensure that all member
states complied with it.
On another widely criticised Hungarian law making students
who receive government grants commit to work in Hungary for a
prolonged period, he said: "I have expressed doubts on whether
the Hungarian government's law on higher education was the best
response to 'brain drain'."
He vowed to counter any anti-European trends in Hungarian
education. Navracsics was the main negotiator with the EU in
modifying laws passed by the Orban government.
He said Budapest should have consulted the EU and the
Council of Europe before enacting widely criticised legislation
involving the justice system and media pluralism rather than
having to amend them under pressure afterwards.
"I also learned that it would have been wise to engage in
these discussions and consultations earlier, and in a more
sensitive manner as regards the importance of fundamental rights
and the rule of law across the European Union," he said.
There was no immediate response from lawmakers on the
committee considering his candidacy.
Some have suggested the Hungarian should be moved to a less
sensitive portfolio or stripped of some responsibilities, but
aides say Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker is keen
to avoid any unravelling of his proposed team and is hoping
Navracsics has done enough to show his independence from Orban.
