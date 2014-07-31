(Adds Polish nominee)

By Robin Emmott and Julia Fioretti

BRUSSELS, July 31 European Union governments must nominate candidates by the end of July to serve on the executive European Commission, which proposes and enforces laws affecting the bloc's 500 million citizens.

Commission president-elect Jean-Claude Juncker will then decide who gets which portfolio, with the economics, internal market, competition, trade and energy jobs particularly coveted.

In practice, the distribution of posts in the Commission, in which each of the 28 countries has one member, will be part of a wider puzzle including the appointment of a chairman of EU summits, a foreign policy chief and a full-time chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

EU leaders will hold a summit on Aug. 30 on the top jobs. The new Commission team must then be vetted by the European Parliament before the current Commission's term ends on Oct. 31.

The European Parliament holds individual confirmation hearings but can only endorse or reject the new Commission team as a whole. It has said wants to see at least nine women nominees.

Below are candidates nominated by their governments, or likely to be nominated according to national officials and diplomats:

AUSTRIA: Johannes Hahn, currently EU commissioner for regional policy, renominated.

BELGIUM: No decision yet. Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht wants to stay but may not have enough support. That could make way for centre-right EU lawmaker Marianne Thyssen. However the nomination will depend on negotiations to form a new government after an election on May 25.

BRITAIN: Jonathan Hill, former leader of House of Lords.

BULGARIA: Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva is a possible contender for foreign policy chief, supported by outgoing Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski, but his government resigned on July 23 without nominating a candidate and the decision will fall to a caretaker government.

CROATIA: Commissioner for Consumer Protection Neven Mimica.

CYPRUS: Former government spokesman Christos Stylianides tipped to be the nominee.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Development Minister Vera Jourova

DENMARK: No candidate announced yet.

ESTONIA: Former prime minister Andrus Ansip.

FINLAND: Former prime minister Jyrki Katainen is economics commissioner until end-October and will stay on the Commission but probably not in that portfolio.

FRANCE: Former finance minister Pierre Moscovici nominated and is angling for a major economic portfolio, although Germany has reservations given France's difficulty in respecting the bloc's deficit limits.

GERMANY: Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger renominated.

GREECE: Defence Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos.

HUNGARY: Foreign Minister Tibor Navracsics.

ITALY: Rome wants Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini to be EU foreign policy chief. Former prime minister and foreign minister Massimo D'Alema is a possible fallback candidate.

IRELAND: Environment Minister Phil Hogan.

LATVIA: Former prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis.

LITHUANIA: Health Minister Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis.

LUXEMBOURG: Former prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

MALTA: Former tourism minister Karmenu Vella.

NETHERLANDS: No nominee yet. Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, has been mentioned for the economics job. Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans is also a possible EU foreign policy chief.

POLAND: Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski has been nominated as a contender for the EU foreign policy job, according to Poland's state-owned news agency PAP.

PORTUGAL: No nominee yet. Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas and EU lawmaker Maria Joao Rodrigues are among names mentioned.

ROMANIA: EU Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos.

SLOVENIA: No nominee yet after election.

SLOVAKIA: Maros Sefcovic, commissioner in charge of cooperation among EU institutions, renominated.

SPAIN: Former agriculture minister Miguel Arias Canete.

SWEDEN: Cecilia Malmstrom, current EU commissioner for home affairs. (Reporting by Reuters European bureaux, compiled by Robin Emmott; Editing by Paul Taylor and Alison Williams)