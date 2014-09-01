(Adds Danish nominee, details of Aug. 30 appointments)

By Robin Emmott and Julia Fioretti

BRUSSELS, Sept. 1 European Union governments were asked to nominate candidates by the end of July to serve on the executive European Commission, which proposes and enforces laws affecting the bloc's 500 million citizens.

Commission president-elect Jean-Claude Juncker will then decide who gets which portfolio. The economics, internal market, competition, trade and energy jobs are particularly coveted.

In practice, the distribution of posts in the Commission, in which each of the 28 countries has one member, is part of a wider puzzle including the appointment of a chairman of EU summits, a foreign policy chief and a full-time chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

EU leaders held a summit on Aug. 30 in which they appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as chairman of EU summits and the novice Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini as foreign policy chief.

The new Commission team must then be vetted by the European Parliament before the current Commission's term ends on Oct. 31.

The European Parliament holds individual confirmation hearings but can only endorse or reject the new Commission team as a whole. It has said it wants to see at least nine women nominees.

So far only four countries have nominated a single female candidate: Sweden, Italy, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. It is possible that Slovenia will also have a female commissioner.

Below are candidates nominated by their governments, or likely to be nominated according to national officials and diplomats:

AUSTRIA: Johannes Hahn, currently EU commissioner for regional policy, renominated.

BELGIUM: No decision yet. Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht wants to stay but may not have enough support. That could make way for centre-right EU lawmaker Marianne Thyssen. However the nomination will depend on negotiations to form a new government following a May 25 election.

BRITAIN: Jonathan Hill, former leader of House of Lords.

BULGARIA: Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva.

CROATIA: Commissioner for Consumer Protection Neven Mimica.

CYPRUS: Former government spokesman Christos Stylianides tipped to be the nominee.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Development Minister Vera Jourova.

DENMARK: Economy Minister Margrethe Vestager.

ESTONIA: Former prime minister Andrus Ansip.

FINLAND: Former prime minister Jyrki Katainen is economics commissioner until end-October and will stay on the Commission but probably not in that portfolio.

FRANCE: Former finance minister Pierre Moscovici nominated and is angling for a major economic portfolio, although Germany has reservations given France's difficulty in respecting the bloc's deficit limits.

GERMANY: Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger renominated.

GREECE: Defence Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos.

HUNGARY: Foreign Minister Tibor Navracsics.

ITALY: Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini appointed to the position of EU foreign policy chief.

IRELAND: Environment Minister Phil Hogan.

LATVIA: Former prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis.

LITHUANIA: Health Minister Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis.

LUXEMBOURG: Former prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

MALTA: Former tourism minister Karmenu Vella.

NETHERLANDS: No nominee yet. Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, has been mentioned for the economics job. Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans also tipped as possible nominee in local media.

POLAND: Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski.

PORTUGAL: Secretary of State Carlos Moedas nominated. He was previously in charge of government liaison with Lisbon's lenders under Portugal's EU/IMF bailout that ended in May.

ROMANIA: EU Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos, hoping for a similar portfolio.

SLOVENIA: Three candidates nominated, according to national STA agency: outgoing Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, outgoing Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec and Tanja Fajon, who sits in the European Parliament. Juncker will take his pick.

SLOVAKIA: Maros Sefcovic, commissioner in charge of cooperation among EU institutions, renominated.

SPAIN: Former agriculture minister Miguel Arias Canete.

SWEDEN: Cecilia Malmstrom, current EU commissioner for home affairs. (Reporting by Reuters European bureaux Compiled by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)