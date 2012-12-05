BRUSSELS Dec 5 European Union staff face below-inflation pay increases in the year ahead, officials said on Wednesday, although the cuts are the result of the formula used to adjust salaries rather than a reaction to criticism that pay is too generous.

On average, the EU's 55,000 employees will see a cut in their purchasing power of just over 1 percent after taking into account inflation, the European Commission said.

The move may go some way to calming criticism that EU civil servants are overpaid and receive excessively generous benefits, a charge levelled in particular by Britain during negotations over the EU's long-term budget last month.

Britain has called for cuts of up to 10 percent in pay and benefits, but that is unlikely to happen.

EU salaries are based on a formula that reflects changes to civil servants' pay in eight selected member states, but implemented with a delay.

In Brussels, home to the largest number of EU staff, officials will get rises of 1.7 percent, in a city where inflation is running at 2.8 percent.

The increases run from July 2012 to July 2013, meaning much of them will be applied retroactively. But there is no guarantee that staff will actually get the extra income.

The EU's 27 member states last year refused to sign off on the annual adjustments and pay was frozen. The Commission took the member states to court and a decision is pending. Commission officials say the same could happen again this year.

"There's a good chance they will refuse again," said one Commission official. "And we will be legally obliged to take them to court again."

EU pay has become a hot issue amid negotiations over the next long-term EU budget, which covers spending from 2014 to 2020 and is expected to total nearly 1 trillion euros.

The Commission says the annual adjustment is out of its hands because of the formula that member states agreed in 2004 and which officials say accurately reflects EU averages.

However, the calculation does not take into account the severe cutbacks in public sector pay in countries such as Ireland and Greece, as the eight countries in the reference basket are among the richest EU members.

The selection was originally intended to produce lower annual pay rises for EU officials as poorer countries were expected to increase salaries more rapidly over the years. But the recent economic crisis has hit poorer member states hardest, triggering falls in public sector pay there.

EU officials are paid relatively highly compared to national civil services, with the average gross monthly salary around 5,000 euros ($6,500). Taxes for EU employees are also small.

The Commission says this is inevitable, as so-called "eurocrats" need to be multilingual and specialised in fields such as law and economics.

The EU executive says it struggles to recruit staff from richer EU countries such as Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, partly because the pay is not competitive enough.