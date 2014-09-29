BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Committees of the European Parliament begin confirmation hearings on Monday for the incoming European Commission, the EU's executive led by Jean-Claude Juncker. The team lines up as follows (timetable below with times in GMT): PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER Luxembourg, centre-right, 59. Prime minister for 19 years. Confirmed in office by parliament after nomination by state leaders in July over British objections he wants to centralise power. Promises "political not technocratic" Commission, focused on reviving economy and regaining trust of voters who backed host of anti-EU parties in European Parliament election in May. FOREIGN AFFAIRS CHIEF FEDERICA MOGHERINI Italy, centre-left, 41. Nominated by EU governments despite reservations in Eastern Europe that she is soft on Russia, a key gas supplier for Italy. Promises youthful energy, to hold Moscow to account over Ukraine and engagement in Iran and Arab world. FIRST VICE-PRESIDENT FRANS TIMMERMANS Netherlands, centre-left, 53. Juncker's "right-hand" with a roving brief to keep order in new, two-tier hierarchy, charged with delivering Juncker's promises. Former diplomat and foreign minister, prodigious linguist including Russian learned on military service. That may serve well as Ukraine crisis goes on. VICE-PRESIDENT, BUDGET, KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA Bulgaria, centre-right, 61. Former World Bank economist, ran humanitarian affairs in outgoing Commission after last-minute nomination prompted by parliament's rejection of Sofia's first choice. Competence in office, plus gender, meant she was long tipped for high office. VICE-PRESIDENT, ENERGY UNION, ALENKA BRATUSEK Slovenia, centrist, 44. As a former prime minister and a woman she fits a profile Juncker wanted to promote. But having nominated herself after losing an election, risks trouble in parliament since new Ljubljana government has complained. VICE-PRESIDENT, JOBS & GROWTH, JYRKI KATAINEN Finland, centre-right, 42. Prime minister until June and now filling in as EU economy commissioner, he's a fiscal hawk in the euro zone, close to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. To oversee Frenchman Pierre Moscovici, who succeeds him, as well as Hill, Thyssen, Bienkowska, Cretu and others. VICE-PRESIDENT, EURO & SOCIAL DIALOGUE, VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS Latvia, centre-right, 43. Physicist turned bank economist, finance minister and, until January, the prime minister who kept power despite deep pain inflicted on crisis-ravaged Baltic state so as to join euro zone. Resigned over deadly collapse of a Riga supermarket. Another fiscal hawk, he will oversee commissioners Moscovici, Hill, Thyssen, Bienkowska, Cretu and others. VICE-PRESIDENT, DIGITAL SINGLE MARKET, ANDRUS ANSIP Estonia, centrist, turns 58 on Wednesday. Qualified chemist and former Soviet Communist party member, he was prime minister for nine years until stepping down in May, retaining popularity despite hardships of qualifying for using the euro in 2011. An advocate of Estonia's high-tech approach to development, he has been a vocal critic of Russian expansionism. COMMISSIONER, JUSTICE, CONSUMERS & GENDER, VERA JOUROVA Czech, centrist, 50. Has been regional development minister. From ANO movement of billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis. Cleared and compensated after spending month in custody in 2006 over allegation she misused EU funds while in government. COMMISSIONER, DIGITAL ECONOMY, GUENTHER OETTINGER Germany, centre-right, 60. Combative outgoing energy commissioner. Was state premier in southwest and parliamentary leader of Merkel's CDU. Low-key post for EU's big power but Berlin very keen to see data protection strengthened globally. COMMISSIONER, ECONOMIC AFFAIRS, PIERRE MOSCOVICI France, centre-left, 57. Moderate socialist from France's technocratic elite, son of prominent Romanian and Polish refugee psychologists. Europe minister 1997-2002. As finance minister under President Francois Hollande from 2012, he resisted German pressure for harsher deficit cuts - sure to come up at hearing. COMMISSIONER, EMPLOYMENT, MARIANNE THYSSEN Belgium, centre-right, 58. Long-time member of the European Parliament and former leader of Flemish Christian Democrats. COMMISSIONER, REGIONAL POLICY, CORINA CRETU Romania, centre-left, 47. Former spokeswoman for President Ion Iliescu, later member of Romanian and then EU parliament. Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell denied having had an affair with Cretu after a hacker published what Powell said were "very personal" emails between the two last year. COMMISSIONER, NEIGHBOURHOOD & ENLARGEMENT, JOHANNES HAHN Austria, centre-right, 56. Outgoing regional commissioner and former CEO of gaming equipment manufacturer. May have a role in Ukraine crisis, though no new EU members seen joining. COMMISSIONER, MIGRATION, HOME AFFAIRS, DIMITRIS AVRAMOPOULOS Greece, centre-right, 61. Defence minister since 2013. Has also been Athens mayor and foreign minister. Greece on frontline of many EU efforts to stem illegal migration from Middle East. COMMISSIONER, HEALTH & FOOD SAFETY, VYTENIS ANDRIUKAITIS Lithuania, centre-left, 63. Heart surgeon, born in Siberia to parents deported by Stalin, he was a long-time dissident. Cleared of corruption allegations that forced him to step down from parliament in 2004. Critics say he has failed to reform the state health system as health minister for the past six years. COMMISSIONER, FINANCIAL SERVICES, JONATHAN HILL Britain, conservative, 54. Aide to premier John Major in 1990s, he founded a lobbying firm. As leader of David Cameron's party in the unelected upper house, he was little known. Cameron, who tried to block Juncker's appointment, hailed the nomination of Hill to a brief vital to London's business interests. But he faces a rough time from EU parliamentarians. COMMISSIONER, INTERNAL MARKET, INDUSTRY, ELZBIETA BIENKOWSKA Poland, centre-right, 50. Deputy premier for regions under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the incoming European Council chief. COMMISSIONER, CLIMATE ACTION & ENERGY, MIGUEL ARIAS CANETE Spain, centre-right, 64. Possibly most vulnerable nominee. Left and greens say family ties to oil industry are a conflict of interest in combined climate change and energy portfolio. COMMISSIONER, INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, NEVEN MIMICA Croatia, centre-left, 61 next week. Named commissioner for consumer protection when Croatia joined EU last year. A veteran of foreign and trade issues, holds a doctorate in economics. COMMISSIONER, COMPETITION, MARGRETHE VESTAGER Denmark, centrist, 46. Won widespread respect in EU as Copenhagen's economy minister. Has vowed not to be bullied by EU governments or big business as she takes on powerful post. COMMISSIONER, TRANSPORT & SPACE, MAROS SEFCOVIC Slovakia, centre-left, 48. Outgoing commissioner responsible for coordinating EU institutions. Former diplomat in Brussels and Israel, a graduate of Soviet, French and U.S. universities. COMMISSIONER, TRADE, CECILIA MALMSTROM Sweden, centrist, 46. Outgoing home affairs commissioner. Former minister and EU parliamentarian. Hit controversy when lawmakers said she had promised a shift in trade policy with the United States but Commission officials said they were referring to an incorrect, draft response to a written question. COMMISSIONER, ENVIRONMENT & FISHERIES, KARMENU VELLA Malta, centre-left, 64. Architect, civil engineer and veteran minister, including in public works and tourism. COMMISSIONER, EDUCATION, CULTURE, CITIZENS, TIBOR NAVRACSICS Hungary, centre-right, 48. As justice minister under premier Viktor Orban, he oversaw new laws, including media rules, that some lawmakers say were anti-democratic and make him unsuitable. COMMISSIONER, RESEARCH & SCIENCE, CARLOS MOEDAS Portugal, centre-right, 44. Worked as a civil engineer in France before a Harvard MBA led to M&A role at Goldman Sachs. He founded his own investment company and was a negotiator with the EU, IMF and ECB on Lisbon's financial bailout programme. COMMISSIONER, AGRICULTURE, PHIL HOGAN Ireland, centre-right, 54. A former teacher and auctioneer, has been 25 years in parliament, latterly as environment minister. Controversy at home over an opponent's accusation of prejudice against nomadic travellers could affect hearings. COMMISSIONER, AID & CRISIS MANAGEMENT, CHRISTOS STYLIANIDES Cyprus, centre-right, 56. Former government spokesman. TIMETABLE OF HEARINGS: MONDAY, SEPT 29 1230-1530 Vella Malmstrom 1630-1930 Mimica Oettinger TUESDAY, SEPT 30 0700-1000 Moedas Andriukaitis 1130-1430 Avramopoulos Hahn 1600-1900 Stylianides Sefcovic WEDNESDAY, OCT 1 0700-1000 Cretu Thyssen 1130-1430 Hill Jourova 1600-1900 Navracsics Canete THURSDAY, OCT 2 0700-1000 Moscovici Hogan 1130-1430 Georgieva Bienkowska 1600-1900 Vestager MONDAY, OCT 6 1230-1530 Dombrovskis Bratusek 1630-1930 Ansip Mogherini TUESDAY, OCT 7 0700-1000 Katainen Timmermans (Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)