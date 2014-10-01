BRUSSELS, Oct 1 The European Parliament will hold what are likely to be some of the most tense confirmation hearings on Wednesday for nominees to the incoming European Commission, the EU executive body led by Jean-Claude Juncker. Facing robust challenges on Wednesday will be Jonathan Hill, the British nominee for financial services commissioner, Tibor Navracsics, the Hungarian nominated to oversee education, culture and citizenship, and Spaniard Miguel Arias Canete, proposed by Juncker to handle energy and climate issues. Remaining timetable (GMT) followed by details of the team: WEDNESDAY, OCT 1 0700-1000 Cretu Thyssen 1130-1430 Hill Jourova 1600-1900 Navracsics Canete THURSDAY, OCT 2 0700-1000 Moscovici Hogan 1130-1430 Georgieva Bienkowska 1600-1900 Vestager MONDAY, OCT 6 1230-1530 Dombrovskis Bratusek 1630-1930 Ansip Mogherini TUESDAY, OCT 7 0700-1000 Katainen Timmermans PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER Luxembourg, centre-right, 59. Prime minister for 19 years. Confirmed in office by parliament after nomination by state leaders in July over British objections. He wants to centralise power, promises "political not technocratic" Commission focused on reviving economy and regaining trust of voters who backed host of anti-EU parties in European Parliament election in May. FOREIGN AFFAIRS CHIEF FEDERICA MOGHERINI Italy, centre-left, 41. Nominated by EU governments despite reservations in Eastern Europe that she is soft on Russia, a key gas supplier for Italy. Promises youthful energy, to hold Moscow to account over Ukraine and engagement in Iran and Arab world. FIRST VICE-PRESIDENT FRANS TIMMERMANS Netherlands, centre-left, 53. Juncker's "right-hand" with a roving brief to keep order in new, two-tier hierarchy, charged with delivering Juncker's promises. Former diplomat and foreign minister, prodigious linguist including Russian learned on military service. That may serve well as Ukraine crisis goes on. VICE-PRESIDENT, BUDGET, KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA Bulgaria, centre-right, 61. Former World Bank economist, ran humanitarian affairs in outgoing Commission after last-minute nomination prompted by parliament's rejection of Sofia's first choice. Competence in office, plus gender, meant she was long tipped for high office. VICE-PRESIDENT, ENERGY UNION, ALENKA BRATUSEK Slovenia, centrist, 44. As a former prime minister and a woman she fits a profile Juncker wanted to promote. But having nominated herself after losing an election, risks trouble in parliament since new Ljubljana government has complained. VICE-PRESIDENT, JOBS & GROWTH, JYRKI KATAINEN Finland, centre-right, 42. Prime minister until June and now filling in as EU economy commissioner, he's a fiscal hawk in the euro zone, close to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. To oversee Frenchman Pierre Moscovici, who succeeds him, as well as Hill, Thyssen, Bienkowska, Cretu and others. VICE-PRESIDENT, EURO & SOCIAL DIALOGUE, VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS Latvia, centre-right, 43. Physicist turned bank economist, finance minister and, until January, the prime minister who kept power despite deep pain inflicted on crisis-ravaged Baltic state so as to join euro zone. Resigned over deadly collapse of a Riga supermarket building. Another fiscal hawk, he will oversee commissioners Moscovici, Hill, Thyssen, Bienkowska and others. VICE-PRESIDENT, DIGITAL SINGLE MARKET, ANDRUS ANSIP Estonia, centrist, 58. Qualified chemist and former Soviet Communist party member, he was prime minister for nine years until stepping down in May, retaining popularity despite hardships of qualifying for using the euro in 2011. An advocate of Estonia's high-tech approach to development, he has been a vocal critic of Russian expansionism. COMMISSIONER, JUSTICE, CONSUMERS & GENDER, VERA JOUROVA Czech, centrist, 50. Has been regional development minister. From ANO movement of billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis. Cleared and compensated after spending month in custody in 2006 over allegation she misused EU funds while in government. COMMISSIONER, DIGITAL ECONOMY, GUENTHER OETTINGER Germany, centre-right, 60. Combative outgoing energy commissioner. Was state premier in wealthy Baden-Wuerttemberg. Low-key post for EU's big power but Berlin keen to see data protection strengthened globally. Questioned on Monday, he stressed he would bring forward proposals to reform copyright rules and work to ensure rules protecting net neutrality are not watered down by governments discussing them. COMMISSIONER, ECONOMIC AFFAIRS, PIERRE MOSCOVICI France, centre-left, 57. Moderate socialist from France's technocratic elite, son of prominent Romanian and Polish refugee psychologists. Europe minister 1997-2002. As finance minister under President Francois Hollande from 2012, he resisted German pressure for harsher deficit cuts - sure to come up at hearing. COMMISSIONER, EMPLOYMENT, MARIANNE THYSSEN Belgium, centre-right, 58. Long-time member of the European Parliament and former leader of Flemish Christian Democrats. COMMISSIONER, REGIONAL POLICY, CORINA CRETU Romania, centre-left, 47. Former spokeswoman for President Ion Iliescu, later member of Romanian and then EU parliament. Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell denied having had an affair with Cretu after a hacker published what Powell said were "very personal" emails between the two last year. COMMISSIONER, NEIGHBOURHOOD & ENLARGEMENT, JOHANNES HAHN Austria, centre-right, 56. Outgoing regional commissioner and former CEO of gaming equipment manufacturer. May have a role in Ukraine crisis, though no new EU members seen joining. At his hearing, he spoke in favour of sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, something Vienna has been cool on. Won backing of centre left. COMMISSIONER, MIGRATION, HOME AFFAIRS, DIMITRIS AVRAMOPOULOS Greece, centre-right, 61. Defence minister since 2013. Has also been Athens mayor and foreign minister. Greece on frontline of many EU efforts to stem illegal migration from Middle East. He told his hearing he supported outreach to asylum seekers and also reinforcing border security in the Mediterranean. COMMISSIONER, HEALTH & FOOD SAFETY, VYTENIS ANDRIUKAITIS Lithuania, centre-left, 63. Heart surgeon, born in Siberia to parents deported by Stalin, he was a long-time dissident. Cleared of corruption allegations that saw him quit parliament in 2004. He told his hearing he would not let a U.S. trade deal force EU to accept American "chlorine chicken". COMMISSIONER, FINANCIAL SERVICES, JONATHAN HILL Britain, conservative, 54. Aide to premier John Major in 1990s, he founded a lobbying firm. As leader of David Cameron's party in the unelected upper house, he had a low profile. Cameron, who tried to block Juncker's appointment, hailed the nomination of Hill to a brief vital to London's business interests. But he faces a rough time from EU parliamentarians. COMMISSIONER, INTERNAL MARKET, INDUSTRY, ELZBIETA BIENKOWSKA Poland, centre-right, 50. Deputy premier for regions under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the incoming European Council chief. COMMISSIONER, CLIMATE ACTION & ENERGY, MIGUEL ARIAS CANETE Spain, centre-right, 64. Possibly most vulnerable nominee. Left and greens say family ties to oil industry are a conflict of interest in combined climate change and energy portfolio. A rally against him is planned outside parliament on Wednesday. COMMISSIONER, INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, NEVEN MIMICA Croatia, centre-left, 61 next week. Named commissioner for consumer protection when Croatia joined EU last year. A veteran of foreign and trade issues, holds a doctorate in economics. Questioned on Monday, he said the EU should be more active in promoting development through aid, be "a player, not a payer". COMMISSIONER, COMPETITION, MARGRETHE VESTAGER Denmark, centrist, 46. Won widespread respect in EU as Copenhagen's economy minister. Has vowed not to be bullied by EU governments or big business as she takes on powerful post. COMMISSIONER, TRANSPORT & SPACE, MAROS SEFCOVIC Slovakia, centre-left, 48. Outgoing commissioner responsible for coordinating EU institutions. Former diplomat in Brussels and Israel, a graduate of Soviet, French and U.S. universities. He told his hearing he would work to improve EU connections and repeated Brussels' criticism of German plan to tax foreign cars. COMMISSIONER, TRADE, CECILIA MALMSTROM Sweden, centrist, 46. Outgoing home affairs commissioner. Former minister and EU parliamentarian. Quizzed on Monday, she sought to assure lawmakers that big U.S. multinationals would not be able to use a free-trade deal to force EU states to weaken consumer and environment protections and said Russia could not amend an EU-Ukraine pact. Lawmakers confirmed they would not block her appointment. COMMISSIONER, ENVIRONMENT & FISHERIES, KARMENU VELLA Malta, centre-left, 64. Architect, civil engineer and veteran minister, including in tourism. At his hearing on Monday he was pressed on Malta's failure to protect migratory birds from hunters and pledge to enforce EU rules on all governments. COMMISSIONER, EDUCATION, CULTURE, CITIZENS, TIBOR NAVRACSICS Hungary, centre-right, 48. As justice minister under premier Viktor Orban, he oversaw new laws, including media rules, that some lawmakers say were anti-democratic and make him unsuitable. COMMISSIONER, RESEARCH & SCIENCE, CARLOS MOEDAS Portugal, centre-right, 44. Worked as a civil engineer in France before a Harvard MBA led to M&A role at Goldman Sachs. He founded his own investment company and was a negotiator with the EU, IMF and ECB on Lisbon's financial bailout programme. COMMISSIONER, AGRICULTURE, PHIL HOGAN Ireland, centre-right, 54. A former teacher and auctioneer, has been 25 years in parliament, latterly as environment minister. Controversy at home over an opponent's accusation of prejudice against nomadic travellers could affect hearings. COMMISSIONER, AID & CRISIS MANAGEMENT, CHRISTOS STYLIANIDES Cyprus, centre-right, 56. Former government spokesman. He impressed many lawmakers at his hearing with his commitment. (Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)