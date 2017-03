RYBNIK, Poland, Sept 5 Polish Deputy Prime Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska will become European Commissioner for internal markets, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"Bienkowska will be commissioner for key issues in Europe, single markets and industry and entrepreneurship," Tusk told a meeting with voters in southern Poland. Tusk is himself to be the new president of the European Council. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Christian Lowe)