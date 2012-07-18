BRUSSELS, July 18 The European Commission approved on Wednesday a 1.65 billion euro ($2.02 billion) injection of funds into Portugal's largest bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) in return for a commitment to restructure the lender.

"The European Commission has temporarily approved... an injection of 1,650 million euros of core Tier 1 capital into Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. for reasons of financial stability," the EU executive said in a statement, referring to a key measure of banks' financial strength.

Portugal has committed to provide a restructuring plan for CGD within six months of the capital injection, the Commission said. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)