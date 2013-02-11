BRUSSELS Feb 11 The European Commission granted temporary approval for a 1.2 billion euro ($1.61 billion) state guarantee for Banque PSA Finance, the EU's executive said on Monday, and will take a final decision on the legality of the support once France presents a restructuring plan.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest automaker, unveiled in October a government-backed refinancing deal for its lending arm as the struggling French automaker's financial position deteriorated further. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)