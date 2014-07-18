UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUCHAREST, July 18 Romania wants to keep the agriculture portfolio in the next European Commission lineup, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday after a telephone conversation with Jean-Claude Juncker, designated president of the EU's executive arm.
Member states have until the end of July to nominate a commissioner, and Juncker - who takes office in November - will start to allocate posts in August.
"Mr Juncker took note of this proposal," Ponta's press office said in a statement.
Romanian Dacian Ciolos, 44, currently holds the agriculture post in the EU executive and enjoys overwhelming backing at home for an extension of his term. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources