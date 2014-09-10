BRUSSELS, Sept 10 European Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker unveiled on Wednesday the next European Union executive for the 2014-2019 period. The European Parliament must now approve the team. Below is the roster of the new European Commission: AUSTRIA: Johannes Hahn, 56, outgoing regional policy commissioner from the centre-right. Former CEO of gaming equipment maker. * Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. BELGIUM: Marianne Thyssen, 58, centre-right EU parliamentarian and former leader of the Flemish Christian Democrat party. * Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility. BRITAIN: Jonathan Hill, 54, former centre-right leader of upper house of parliament (Lords). Public relations consultant and former chief of staff to Conservative Prime Minister John Major in the 1990s. * Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union. BULGARIA: Kristalina Georgieva, 61, outgoing centre-right humanitarian affairs commissioner. Formerly a vice president at the World Bank and country representative in Russia. * Commission's Vice-President for Budget and Human Resources. CROATIA: Neven Mimica, 60, outgoing centre-left consumer protection commissioner. A career politician and diplomat, he oversaw Croatia's talks with the World Trade Organization in the late 1990s, and the start of Zagreb's membership negotiations with the European Union in 2000-01. * Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development. CYPRUS: Christos Stylianides, 56, former government spokesman from the centre-right. * Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management. CZECH REPUBLIC: Centre-left development minister Vera Jourova, 50. * Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality. DENMARK: Liberal Economy Minister, Margrethe Vestager, 46. A career politician and leader of the Social Liberals since 2007. * Commissioner for Competition. ESTONIA: Andrus Ansip, 58, former centre-right prime minister who took Estonia into the euro zone in 2011. * Commission's Vice-President for the Digital Single Market. FINLAND: Jyrki Katainen, 42, outgoing economics commissioner and former prime minister of Finland from the centre-right. * Commission's Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness. FRANCE: Pierre Moscovici, 56, former finance minister. Belongs to the moderate, reformist wing of the Socialists. * Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Union. GERMANY: Guenther Oettinger, outgoing energy commissioner from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party. * Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society. GREECE: Defence Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos, 61, part of the centre-right bloc and former mayor of Athens. * Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs. HUNGARY: Foreign Minister Tibor Navracsics, 48, from the centre-right ruling Fidesz party. Former justice minister and deputy prime minister. * Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Citizenship. ITALY: Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, 41, already named EU foreign policy chief and Juncker's deputy. She is among the youngest politicians in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ruling centre-left party and has spent most of her career in foreign affairs in parliament. * European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Commission Vice-President IRELAND: Former Environment Minister Phil Hogan, 54, from the centre-right bloc. * Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development LATVIA: Valdis Dombrovskis, 43, former prime minister from the centre-right. * Commission's Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue. LITHUANIA: Former health Minister Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis, 63, part of the Socialist bloc. * Commissioner for Health and Food Safety. LUXEMBOURG: Jean-Claude Juncker, former 59-year-old prime minister, confirmed as Commission president. From the centre-right bloc in parliament, he was chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers. * European Commission President. MALTA: Karmenu Vella, 64, former tourism minister from the centre-left. * Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. NETHERLANDS: Outgoing Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans, 53, a career diplomat from the centre-left Labour Party. * Commission's first Vice-President in charge of Better Regulation, Inter-Institutional Relations, the Rule of Law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Juncker said Timmermans would be his "right hand". POLAND: Deputy Prime Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska, 50. * Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises. PORTUGAL: Secretary of State Carlos Moedas, 44, from centre-right Social Democratic party. Founded own investment company in 2008 and was a banker at Goldman Sachs. * Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation. ROMANIA: Corina Cretu, centre-left member of EU legislature * Commissioner for Regional Policy. SLOVENIA: Alenka Bratusek, former prime minister * Commission's Vice-President for Energy Union. SLOVAKIA: Maros Sefcovic, current vice-president in charge of cooperation among EU institutions and a career diplomat. * Commissioner for Transport and Space. SPAIN: Miguel Arias Canete, former agriculture minister * Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy. SWEDEN: Cecilia Malmstrom, current internal affairs commissioner * Commissioner for Trade. (Reporting by European bureaux Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)